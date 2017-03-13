KING
Copine creates a unique dungeness crab salad

Chef Sean McCrain, James Beard Award nominee, cooks a signature dish from Copine.

Joseph Suttner, KING 1:31 PM. PDT March 13, 2017

SEATTLE, WA - Chef Shaun McCrain from Seattle's Copine is nominated for a James Beard award for best Northwest Chef. He stopped by the show today to show us Copine's Dungeness Crab Salad appetizer.

