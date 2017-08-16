Cool school supplies plus the chance to help fill backpacks for kids

Bartell Drugs is making it fun and easy to stock up on the coolest school supplies, while helping fill backpacks of those who are less fortunate.

Kelsey Paige, Bartell Drugs' Social Media and Events Manager, spotlighted some of their cool back-to-school supplies, and promoted their annual School Tools donation drive, a 15 year partnership between Bartell Drugs, World Vision, and Star 101.5. Brandie Hicks, a special education teacher at New Start High School in the Highline School District, shared how the much the donation drive benefits students and families.

Shoppers can donate supplies in their neighborhood Bartell Drugs, online at www.BartellDrugs.com, or by attending a special donation event from 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 24th, at the Bartell Drugs in Snoqualmie Ridge.

