Cook + Cork brings Purple Cafe's best food and wine home to you

Su Ring, KING 11:00 AM. PDT September 19, 2017

One of the Seattle area's favorite restaurants has made it easy for you to recreate their most popular dishes at home, and that's not all. Purple Cafe Chef Harry Mills teamed up with sommelier Chris Horn for COOK + CORK, a gorgeous cookbook featuring unique food and wine pairings. The pair shared more about the book and spotlighted a few of their favorite recipes.

Harry and Chris will discuss and sign copies of Cook + Cork on Thursday, September 21, at 5:00 pm at University Bookstore in Mill Creek (15311 Main St, Mill Creek, WA 98012  Phone: (425) 385-3530).

