Conversation about recent U.S. military strikes and Twitter diplomacy

How has the world viewed the U.S military's recent actions? Today on New Day we discuss recent strikes in Afghanistan and Syria, the carrier group near North Korea and the role of Twitter in today's diplomacy. Marco Lowe, a professor at Seattle University, weighs in.

Marco Lowe has been at Seattle University since the fall of 2010. Teaching public policy and governance courses, he brings a plethora of experience from running successful campaigns in Seattle, working in Mayor Nickel's office and earning a Masters in Public Administration at Harvard.

