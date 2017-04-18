Conversation about recent U.S. military strikes and Twitter diplomacy
How has the world viewed the U.S military's recent actions? Today on New Day we discuss recent strikes in Afghanistan and Syria, the carrier group near North Korea and the role of Twitter in today's diplomacy. Marco Lowe, a professor at Seattle University
KING 12:08 PM. PDT April 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State patrol: Chyna Thomas accident 'tragic'
-
Verifying Murray's comments on McGinn
-
Accused Cascade Mall killer found dead
-
One dead, one injured in Kent shooting Tuesday
-
"Tacoma Jungle" sweeps start today
-
Boeing to announce layoffs affecting 'hundreds' of Washington workers
-
KeyArena renovation will require public money
-
Livestream 4
-
Neighbors split on Bellevue homeless shelter
-
Extended interview: Murray on sex abuse allegations
More Stories
-
Verify: Mayor Murray's claims about former Mayor McGinnApr 17, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
-
Mayor Murray defends against sex abuse allegations…Apr 17, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
-
Chyna Thomas may have fallen asleep behind wheel,…Apr 17, 2017, 7:25 p.m.