Contest spotlights local, women-owned businesses

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

A unique competition is turning the spotlight on women-owned businesses in our state and across the country. The InnovateHER contest boosts exposure and offers business owners the opportunity to win thousands of dollars.

State Senator Patty Kuderer, and Chaitra Vedulapalli, chair of Ignite Washington, shared more about the competition, as well as Ignite Washington's role in hosting the contest at the state level.

The deadline to apply for the InnovateHER contest is tomorrow (Wednesday, May 10). The pitch event takes place Tuesday, May 16th at Bellevue City Hall. CLICK HERE for more information, including how to apply.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Ignite Washington

Connect with Ignite Washington on Facebook

© 2017 KING-TV