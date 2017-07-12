Conquer your fears

KING
Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 12, 2017

Fear specialist and motivational speaker Kristen Ulmer challenges people to overcome their fears the right way. Ulmer is a former professional extreme skier and because of that, has learned the best ways to approach fear. 

 

