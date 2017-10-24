Conquer negative thinking with life coach Sean McCormick

Life coach Sean McCormick gives tips on how to reprogram your negative thoughts.

Sean McCormick is an expert when it comes to the question, "what's the worst that can happen?". As a life coach, Sean can help anyone re-program negative thought patterns with 5 simple questions:

How exactly do these negative thoughts truly serve me?

How else can we look at the situation?

What will somebody else think about my thoughts?

What's the worst that can happen?

Can I handle the worst situation?

Sean reminds us that because we have the ability to think for ourselves, we have the ability to choose the course of our thoughts. Choosing negative thoughts over positive ones can consume us and hold us back from achieving our goals.

Check out Sean's life coaching website here.

