Concerts near you this summer!

Carla Marie & Anthony stop by to highlight some musical acts coming to town this summer!

July 7 - TLC (XFinity Arena)

July 9 - Shawn Mendes (Key Arena)*

July 11 - Sabrina Carpenter (Neptune) *

July 19 - Lynyrd Skynyrd (Emerald Queen Casino)

July 24 - Bruno Mars (Tacoma Dome)*

July 28 - kicks off Watershed weekend at The Gorge

July 29 - Smashmouth (Snoqualmie Casino)

July 29 - Ed Sheeran (Tacoma Dome)*

August 1 - Green Day (White River Ampitheatre)

August 5 - Lady Gaga (Tacoma Dome)*

August 5 - Steve Miller Band (white River Ampitheatre)

August 9 - Metallica (CenturyLink)

August 9 - Willie Nelson (Marymoor Park)

August 19 - Tom Petty (SafeCo Field)

Sept 1-3 - Bumbershoot Festival (Seattle Center)*



* next to any artist that CM&A play or giveaway tickets to their show



