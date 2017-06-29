Concerts near you this summer!

Carla Marie & Anthony stop by to highlight some musical acts coming to town this summer!
July 7 - TLC (XFinity Arena)
July 9 - Shawn Mendes (Key Arena)*
July 11 - Sabrina Carpenter (Neptune) *
July 19 - Lynyrd Skynyrd (Emerald Queen Casino)
July 24 - Bruno Mars (Tacoma Dome)*
July 28 - kicks off Watershed weekend at The Gorge
July 29 - Smashmouth (Snoqualmie Casino)
July 29 - Ed Sheeran (Tacoma Dome)*
August 1 - Green Day (White River Ampitheatre)
August 5 - Lady Gaga (Tacoma Dome)*
August 5 - Steve Miller Band (white River Ampitheatre)
August 9 - Metallica (CenturyLink)
August 9 - Willie Nelson (Marymoor Park)
August 19 - Tom Petty (SafeCo Field)
Sept 1-3 - Bumbershoot Festival (Seattle Center)*
* next to any artist that CM&A play or giveaway tickets to their show
