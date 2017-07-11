Composer and musician Paul Henning performs

With the release of his debut album, ' Breaking Through', Paul Henning visits New Day NW studio to perform one of his tracks. This album features many piano solos performed by Paul and recorded live with a 48-piece studio orchestra.

Among his many talents, Paul is a TV/film musician and composer. He recently wrote the score for the Tribeca Film Festival opening night documentary 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' and is now working on a new documentary on the comeback of legendary boxer George Forman, called ‘Foreman’,

