KING
Close

Composer and musician Paul Henning performs

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 11, 2017

With the release of his debut album, ' Breaking Through', Paul Henning visits New Day NW studio to perform one of his tracks. This album features many piano solos performed by Paul and recorded live with a 48-piece studio orchestra. 

Among his many talents, Paul is a TV/film musician and composer. He recently wrote the score for the Tribeca Film Festival opening night documentary 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' and is now working on a new documentary on the comeback of legendary boxer George Forman, called ‘Foreman’, 

 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories