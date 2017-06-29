Compliment your cooking with the perfect olive oil



Olive oil is an essential ingredient in many dishes but it’s important to choose the right one.

Sheila Fitzgerald, owner of Esplendido Douro, walks through the steps involved in a proper olive oil tasting.

Steps:

Swirl – heats the oil and aerates it for the next step. Sniff – helps taster get the full aroma of the oil – nose in the glass and a deep inhale is where you will feel the aroma of the oil. Sip – hold the olive oil on your front tongue and gently roll it around in your mouth; gently suck air into your mouth, moving the oil to the back of your molars - this aerates it which is when the olive oil takes on a life of its own. Swallow – The pleasurable part of the experience, enjoy!

