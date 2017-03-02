Compassionate response to spike in anti-Semitic threats

SEATTLE -- There's been a disturbing spike in threats made against Jewish schools and community centers in a number of states, including ours. The latest threat came earlier this week, targeting Stroum Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island. At the same time, a number of Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized, including more than a hundred grave stones overturned in a Philadelphia cemetery.

Amy Lavin, CEO of Stroum Jewish Community Center, and Rabbi Daniel Weiner from Temple De Hirsch Sinai, joined New Day host Margaret Larson to discuss these developments, as well as how we may help those in our communities.

CLICK HERE for more information about how to help

An additional note: The Anti-Defamation League is actively tracking and responding to the recent rise in anti-Semitic threats and incidents, as well as a rise in other, equally-intimidating bias incidents aimed at various groups within our community. CLICK HERE for more information.

