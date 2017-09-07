Compassionate Listening Can Mend Disconnection In Modern Times

SEATTLE - Compassionate listening is a personal practice which develops into a skill set of processes for conflict resolution.
Susan Partnow is a facilitator for the Compassionate Listening Project and explained that they created this project with the intention to heal divisions by listening. After years of study, they developed five core practices:
- Cultivate Compassion
- Develop the Fair Witness
- Respect Self and Others
- Listen with the Heart
- Speak from the Heart
Compassionate listening can help create self-compassion. Within relationships, compassionate listening teaches one to listen first and consider being in the other person's shoes. It also can create a mutual understanding and respect within the community.
Learn more about compassionate listening here.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs