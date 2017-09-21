Come together for a night of diverse voices for change

SEATTLE - Together Live is a national touring event where activists, artists, celebrities, athletes, and leaders come together for a night of talks, interviews, and conversations. During the three-hour experience, stories of overcoming fear, choosing love, and making a difference will hopefully help you learn about your path in life.

Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, founder of Together Live, and Latham Thomas, author of the blog Mama Glow and Together Live special guest, stopped by the studio to go into depth about this event and their stories.

Together Live comes to Seattle tonight, September 21st, at the Paramount Theater at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are still available starting at $25.

