Come to Big Day of Play and learn new, fun ways to get active

SEATTLE - Now and then we need a reminder that getting outside for fresh air and activity is essential for our health. The Big Day of Play is a free event designed to do just that.

In conjunction with Seattle Parks and Recreation, Kaiser Permanente is sponsoring the event on Saturday, August 19th at Rainier Playfield from 11 AM – 5 PM. The Big Day of Play is all about exploring all the different fun ways to play and improve your well-being through having a good time.

“There’s something that will engage and interest everyone,” said Physician’s Assistant Bridget Albright.

Maintaining an active lifestyle is one of the best things you can do for sound health, and it’s especially important for young people. It helps develop strong muscles and bones, manage weight, and decreases the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. It can also improve mental health by decreasing stress, boosting mood, and alleviating depression.

Albright suggests breaking your exercise goals into manageable chunks. You can’t always set aside a half hour for a run, or make it to the gym, but if you can break up your physical activity into ten-minute chunks two or three times a day, that counts.

“Walking is a great activity,” she says, “You can get in an hour of walking in 10, 15, 20-minute increments, and you can do that with your kids.”

Events like the Big Day of Play are important to Kaiser Permanente because, “We know that when we are physically healthy, and active, we have better health. We have better mental health, we have better physical health, and so that’s our motivation.”

All ages and all abilities are welcome. There will be food trucks, free frisbees, and prizes. Activities include:

Basketball

Adaptive Play Equipment

Goal Ball (team sport for low to no vision)

Inflatable obstacle course

Live music and cultural performances

Pickleball

Rainbow Bingo

Roller Derby

Sepak Takraw (kick volleyball)

Ultimate Frisbee

Flag Football

AND MORE!

You can even catch a shuttle to Mount Baker Rowing & Sailing Center (3800 Lake Washington Blvd S, Seattle, WA 98118) to try sailing, rowing, and stand-up paddle boarding.

Big Day of Play

Saturday, August 19th 11 AM - 5 PM

Rainier Playfields and Community Center

3700 S Alaska St.

© 2017 KING-TV