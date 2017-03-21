KING
Close

Combat Flip Flops' innovative approach to help communities heal from war

Su Ring, KING 9:03 AM. PDT March 21, 2017

A military vet who saw action in Iraq and Afghanistan has found an innovative way to help communities rebuild and revitalize. Matthew "Griff" Griffin co-founded a company called Combat Flip Flops and set up manufacturing in several countries, with sales going right back to those countries.

Griff shared the inspiration for Combat Flip Flops and explained its unique business plan, which also funds innovative educational programs in the countries where the clothing and accessories are made.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Combat Flip Flops

Connect with Combat Flip Flops on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories