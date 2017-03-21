Combat Flip Flops' innovative approach to help communities heal from war

A military vet who saw action in Iraq and Afghanistan has found an innovative way to help communities rebuild and revitalize. Matthew "Griff" Griffin co-founded a company called Combat Flip Flops and set up manufacturing in several countries, with sales going right back to those countries.

Griff shared the inspiration for Combat Flip Flops and explained its unique business plan, which also funds innovative educational programs in the countries where the clothing and accessories are made.

