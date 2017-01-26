Color your way to better mental health

SEATTLE -- There's no denying coloring books can offer a relaxing break from busy schedules, but they're also being used to help veterans and others who are working through anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress issues, and more.

Art therapist Rebecca Bloom shared the benefits of adding coloring, drawing, and other types of artwork to conventional therapy.

