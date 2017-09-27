Clean cooking for every culture with Kirsten Helle

SEATTLE - Cooking healthy food can take a lot of time and energy. Thus, many people settle for processed foods. Kirsten Helle was among those people, but health issues changed her priorities. She started cooking clean and focused on living a healthy lifestyle. After becoming a chef for professional athletes of different cultures, Helle began to tailor her meals to each individual's cultural backgrounds.
Mesa de Vida was born, and the rest is history. Helle stopped by New Day to share some of her fall soup recipes that are not only delicious but will help keep your immune system in top-notch shape.
