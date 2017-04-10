CHS Blog and Carla Marie and Anthony join this week's Hot Topics!

Justin Carder of the Capitol Hill Seattle blog and Carla Marie and Anthony of Power 93.3 join us for this week's Hot Topics!

They're talking about everything from the latest swimsuit trends, to attacking squirrels, to Justin's hiatus from the popular CHS blog.

And for Power 93.3 listeners, they are giving listeners a shot at $1,000 16 times a day! Listen for their keyword every hour on the :20 minute mark. Carla Marie says they're bribing you to listen! Catch Carla Marie and Anthony, weekday mornings from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Power 93.3!

