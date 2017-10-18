Christopher Kimball presents his new cookbook: Milk Street

Chef Christopher Kimball chats about his new cookbook Milk Street and whips up tahini swirl brownies on New Day.

Chef Christopher Kimball is star of his own television show, radio show, and author of a new cookbook, all entitled Milk Street. He also offers cooking classes at his Boston cooking school located at 177 Milk Street.

His new cookbook Milk Street: The New Home Cooking gives you the opportunity to become a 5-star level chef with everyday ingredients. You can order the book at his website here.

Attend his event in Kirkland tonight! Click here for tickets & information.

Chef Kimball whips up his yummy, tahini swirl brownies today on New Day. Here's the recipe:

Start to finish: 40 minutes | Makes 16 brownies

The duo of dark chocolate and cocoa powder gave these brownies depth, and the vanilla enhanced the flavor of both of them. The combination of tahini and sugar replicates the sweet sesame flavor of halvah candy but was easier to work with—and to find. Swirling the reserved tahini batter into the chocolate created a visual and textural contrast and let the tahini flavor shine. The best way to marble the brownies was to run the tip of a paring knife through the dollops of batter.

Don’t skip stirring the tahini before measuring; the solids often sink to the bottom. —Erika Bruce

4 tablespoons salted butter (½ stick), plus more for pan

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

16 grams (3 tablespoons) cocoa powder

3 large eggs

223 grams (1 cup plus 2 tablespoons) white sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon kosher salt

180 grams (¾ cup) tahini

47 grams (⅓ cup) all-purpose flour

■ Heat the oven to 350ºF with a rack in the middle position. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with 2 pieces of foil with excess hanging over the edges on all sides. Lightly coat with butter.

■ In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate and cocoa, whisking until smooth.

■ In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar, vanilla and salt until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Whisk in the tahini. Fold in the flour until just incorporated. Set aside ½ cup of the mixture. Add the chocolate mixture to the remaining tahini mixture and fold until fully combined.

■ Pour the batter into the prepared pan, spreading evenly. Dollop the reserved tahini mixture over the top, then swirl the batters together with the tip of a paring knife. Bake until the edges are set but the center remains moist, 28 to 32 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Use the foil to lift the brownies from the pan. Cool on the rack for at least another 30 minutes before removing from foil. The longer the brownies cool, the more easily they cut. Cut into 2-inch squares.

© 2017 KING-TV