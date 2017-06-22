Charity game brings MLS and NFL legends together to help at-risk teens

Former Sounders FC star Steve Zakuani remains close to the game. Not only is he part of the Sounders' broadcast team, he's returning to the pitch next weekend to support a cause he loves: helping at-risk teens succeed in school, and life.

Steve previewed his upcoming annual Zakuani and Friends charity soccer game, featuring a host of interesting sports stars, including Beast Mode himself, former Seahawks (now Oakland Raiders) running back Marshawn Lynch. The game benefits a new initiative launched by Steve's Kingdom Hope foundation called #project50. Its goal: to give out 50 scholarships over the next 5 years.

The 2017 Zakuani and Friends game takes place from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Sunday, July 2nd at Starfire Sports (14800 Starfire Way, Seattle, WA 98188). Event information and tickets can be found here.

