KING
Cell phone photography 101

Heidi Eng, KING 7:58 AM. PST December 22, 2016

SEATTLE, WA - Beloved Seattle photographer, John Cornicello, visits New Day to teach us a thing or two about taking great quality photos with your cell phone! This will especially come in handy if you plan on watching fireworks on New Year's Eve and want to capture the perfect shot. 

For more information about John Cornicello's photography services, please CLICK HERE

