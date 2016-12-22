Cell phone photography 101

SEATTLE, WA - Beloved Seattle photographer, John Cornicello, visits New Day to teach us a thing or two about taking great quality photos with your cell phone! This will especially come in handy if you plan on watching fireworks on New Year's Eve and want to capture the perfect shot.
