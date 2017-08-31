Celebrity chef joins Avril Family Foundation for free health fair this weekend

Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril is known as a fierce competitor on the field, and as a man of huge compassion off the field. Through his family foundation, he's touched countless lives, from building homes in Haiti, to helping young people here in our community.

This weekend, the Cliff Avril Family Foundation hosts a free health fair, enlisting help from wellness experts, Seahawks players, and Lauren Von Der Pool, celebrity chef and author of Eat Yourself Sexy Chef Lauren and Tia joined New Day to share more about the importance of maintaining good wellness and fitness, and previewed the health fair.

The Cliff Avril Family Foundation Health Fair takes place from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Saturday, September 2, at the Rainier Beach Safeway. The event is free to the public. Join their Facebook event.

