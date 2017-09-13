Celebration Of Women On The Rise - New Day Northwest
KD Hall Foundation's Women on the Rise Conference keynote speakers Capt. Monica Alexandra, Washington State Patrol, and Capt. Elaine Berryman, Delta Airlines, talk about what it is like working in fields primarily dominated by men.
KING 12:14 PM. PDT September 13, 2017
