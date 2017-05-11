Celebrating National Nurses Week with mother-daughter duo

Mother and daughter Diane Heye and Christen Heye are both nurses at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

We're getting ready for Mother's Day this weekend, but this week is also National Nurses Week. To mark the occasion, we talk with Christen and Diane Heye, a mother-daughter duo who are both oncology nurses at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, where Christen was once treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

For more information on SCCA's services, click here.

You can also learn about careers in nursing at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance HERE.

