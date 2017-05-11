KING
Close

Celebrating National Nurses Week with mother-daughter duo

To mark National Nurses Week, we talk with Christen and Diane Heye, a mother-daughter duo who are both oncology nurses at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, where Christen was once treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.  

Heidi Eng, KING 2:29 PM. PDT May 11, 2017

We're getting ready for Mother's Day this weekend, but this week is also National Nurses Week.  To mark the occasion, we talk with Christen and Diane Heye, a mother-daughter duo who are both oncology nurses at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, where Christen was once treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.  

For more information on SCCA's services, click here

You can also learn about careers in nursing at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance HERE.  

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories