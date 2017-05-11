Celebrating National Nurses Week with mother-daughter duo

We're getting ready for Mother's Day this weekend, but this week is also National Nurses Week. To mark the occasion, we talk with Christen and Diane Heye, a mother-daughter duo who are both oncology nurses at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, where Christen was once treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
For more information on SCCA's services, click here.
You can also learn about careers in nursing at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance HERE.
