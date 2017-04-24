Celebrating computer technology from the 1960s to the present

The Living Computers Museum celebrates modern computers with a wide range of technology from the 1960s to now.
Executive Director Lath Carlson shows us some of the museum's historic pieces like like an Apple 1 replica and other historic Macintosh computers. The museum is not only home to a plethora of computer technology, but it also features education labs as well as a new gallery showcasing up and coming technology like virtual reality and self-driving cars.
