Celebrating computer technology from the 1960s to the present

The Living Computers Museum celebrates modern computers with a wide range of technology from the 1960s to now.

Executive Director Lath Carlson shows us some of the museum's historic pieces like like an Apple 1 replica and other historic Macintosh computers. The museum is not only home to a plethora of computer technology, but it also features education labs as well as a new gallery showcasing up and coming technology like virtual reality and self-driving cars.

