Celebrating 50 years of Northwest Harvest

One of our state's largest social service organizations is celebrating a major milestone. Since 1967, Northwest Harvest has helped the hungry across Washington. To give you an idea of just how much they've grown, last year, Northwest Harvest distributed more than 33 million pounds of food to food banks across the state last year, and they're not slowing down!

Northwest Harvest CEO Shelley Rotondo recapped some of the organizations major milestones, and previewed their Root Out Hunger event, which takes place this Saturday, April 22nd at Fremont Studios. CLICK HERE for more information.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Northwest Harvest

Connect with Northwest Harvest on Facebook and Twitter: @NWHarvest

© 2017 KING-TV