Celebrate the end of summer with Luminata

SEATTLE - Today is the last full day of summer, and all are welcome to participate in Luminata by gathering around Green Lake at dusk to release lanterns into the sky in honor of the autumnal equinox.

The Fremont Arts Council holds Luminata in honor of a productive summer shifting into the introspective time of winter. Sarah Lovett, from the Fremont Arts Council, displays some unique lanterns and how to make a simple one in this New Day segment.

Some items you are encouraged to bring are drums, instruments, blinking lighted costumes, lighted umbrellas, stilts, fun costumes and comfortable walking shoes. Handmade lanterns are for sale at the venue.

Luminata will be held at the boathouse on the south shore of Green Lake Park (7201 E Green Lake Dr. N, Seattle, WA 98103) today, September 21st, at 7 p.m. It is free for all ages.

© 2017 KING-TV