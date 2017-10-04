Celebrate Oktoberfest Northwest this weekend!

Chef Bruno & Manuela getting excited about this weekend's Oktoberfest Northwest!

Oktoberfest is here! Bruno from Bruno’s European Restaurant is cooking up potato pancakes and brats to showcase this weekend’s Oktoberfest Northwest festival in Puyallup. The German restaurant in Tacoma offers all sorts of authentic German cuisine.

Ceremonies will last Friday through Sunday at the Washington State Fair Events Center and features German food, games, shopping, live entertainment, and of course: beer. Don’t miss out on Wiener Dog Races on Sunday and the Hammerschlagen Tournament- an Oktoberfest Northwest favorite since 2005.

