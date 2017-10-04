KING
Close

Celebrate Oktoberfest Northwest this weekend!

Oktoberfest Northwest 2017 in Puyallup means loads of good food and fun. Chef Bruno Tomaszewski previews the event.

Joseph Suttner, KING 12:46 PM. PDT October 04, 2017

Oktoberfest is here! Bruno from Bruno’s European Restaurant is cooking up potato pancakes and brats to showcase this weekend’s Oktoberfest Northwest festival in Puyallup. The German restaurant in Tacoma offers all sorts of authentic German cuisine.

Ceremonies will last Friday through Sunday at the Washington State Fair Events Center and features German food, games, shopping, live entertainment, and of course: beer. Don’t miss out on Wiener Dog Races on Sunday and the Hammerschlagen Tournament- an Oktoberfest Northwest favorite since 2005. 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories