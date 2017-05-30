Celebrate National Cheese Day with savory cheese sauce

Gearing up for National Cheese Day this June 4th, Chef Nate from Urbane Restaurant shows us how to re-create their cheese sauce at home.
Urbane Restaurant, located in downtown Seattle, features a wide selection of farm to table meals. For more information, check out their website here.
Find the full recipe below:
Beecher's Cheese Sauce
What you'll need:
- Heavy bottom saucepan
- Your favorite whisk
- Hand blender
- Cheese grater
- Microplane (for nutmeg)
- Side Towel
- 2 Tbs Flour
- 2 Tbs Butter
- 1 Pt Heavy Cream
- 8 oz Beecher’s Cheddar
- 1 tsp Garlic Powder
- 1/2 tsp Mustard Powder
- 1 tsp Sodium Citrate (Optional)
- Dash Cayenne
- Dash Nutmeg
- 16 oz Cavatappi Pasta (Cooked)
- Toasted Breadcrumbs
Here's how you put it together:
- First off, start either Hall and Oates greatest hits or Tears for Fears’ Songs from the Big Chair.
- Melt butter over medium-low heat, stir in the flour until the roux forms. Cook for about 2 minutes.
- Slowly add 1 pint of heavy cream while consistently whisking.
- After cream has been brought up to a simmer, add spices and sodium citrate.
- Let simmer for a few minutes.
- Have a solid working surface with a side towel at the ready.
- Use hand blender to slowly incorporate Beecher’s cheese.
- Toss in pasta and/or toppings and enjoy. Top with toasted breadcrumbs.
