Celebrate National Cheese Day with savory cheese sauce

Gearing up for National Cheese Day this June 4th, Chef Nate from Urbane Restaurant shows us how to re-create their cheese sauce at home.

Urbane Restaurant, located in downtown Seattle, features a wide selection of farm to table meals. For more information, check out their website here.

Find the full recipe below:

Beecher's Cheese Sauce

What you'll need:

Heavy bottom saucepan Your favorite whisk Hand blender Cheese grater Microplane (for nutmeg) Side Towel

2 Tbs Flour 2 Tbs Butter 1 Pt Heavy Cream 8 oz Beecher’s Cheddar 1 tsp Garlic Powder 1/2 tsp Mustard Powder 1 tsp Sodium Citrate (Optional) Dash Cayenne Dash Nutmeg 16 oz Cavatappi Pasta (Cooked) Toasted Breadcrumbs

Here's how you put it together:

First off, start either Hall and Oates greatest hits or Tears for Fears’ Songs from the Big Chair. Melt butter over medium-low heat, stir in the flour until the roux forms. Cook for about 2 minutes. Slowly add 1 pint of heavy cream while consistently whisking. After cream has been brought up to a simmer, add spices and sodium citrate. Let simmer for a few minutes. Have a solid working surface with a side towel at the ready. Use hand blender to slowly incorporate Beecher’s cheese. Toss in pasta and/or toppings and enjoy. Top with toasted breadcrumbs.

