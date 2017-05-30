KING
Celebrate National Cheese Day with savory cheese sauce

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT May 30, 2017

Gearing up for National Cheese Day this June 4th, Chef Nate from Urbane Restaurant shows us how to re-create their cheese sauce at home. 

Urbane Restaurant, located in downtown Seattle, features a wide selection of farm to table meals. For more information, check out their website here

Find the full recipe below: 

Beecher's Cheese Sauce

What you'll need:

  1. Heavy bottom saucepan
  2. Your favorite whisk
  3. Hand blender
  4. Cheese grater
  5. Microplane (for nutmeg)
  6. Side Towel

 

  1. 2 Tbs Flour
  2. 2 Tbs Butter
  3. 1 Pt Heavy Cream
  4. 8 oz Beecher’s Cheddar
  5. 1 tsp Garlic Powder
  6. 1/2 tsp Mustard Powder
  7. 1 tsp Sodium Citrate (Optional)
  8. Dash Cayenne
  9. Dash Nutmeg
  10. 16 oz Cavatappi Pasta (Cooked)
  11. Toasted Breadcrumbs

Here's how you put it together: 

  1. First off, start either Hall and Oates greatest hits or Tears for Fears’ Songs from the Big Chair.
  2. Melt butter over medium-low heat, stir in the flour until the roux forms. Cook for about 2 minutes.
  3. Slowly add 1 pint of heavy cream while consistently whisking.
  4. After cream has been brought up to a simmer, add spices and sodium citrate.
  5. Let simmer for a few minutes.
  6. Have a solid working surface with a side towel at the ready.
  7. Use hand blender to slowly incorporate Beecher’s cheese.
  8. Toss in pasta and/or toppings and enjoy. Top with toasted breadcrumbs.

© 2017 KING-TV


