Cater4Cans: Regional caterers give back to neighborhood food banks

SEATTLE - This month, local caterers are collecting non-perishable food items for Cater4Cans.
This canned food drive ends Aug. 31, and 16 caterers are participating. Chef Shubert Ho of Shooby Doo Catering showed New Day how you can make delicious meals from canned food.
The following is his recipe for sautéed white beans, bacon and arugula:
Sautéed White Beans, Bacon and Arugula
- 1 can white beans
- 1t olive oil
- 1/4lb diced bacon
- 1 shallot diced
- 1 minced clove of garlic
- 1 t chopped thyme
- 1/4 cup chicken bone broth
- 1 lemon wedge
- 1 t chiffonade basil
- 1/4 cup baby arugula
Take can of white beans and drain water. Rinse in a colander to clean. In a pan on medium heat, add oil and bacon and sautéed until crispy. Add shallots, garlic and thyme and sweat until translucent. Add in white beans and sautéed for 2 minutes. Deglaze with the juice of a lemon wedge and add bone broth and let reduce by half. Fold in basil and arugula and remove from heat immediately. The heat will finish cooking the fresh herbs. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve with a final drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Cater4Cans Participants
BALLARD
Cameron Catering – University District Food Bank
CENTRAL AREA
Ravishing Radish Catering – Pike Market Food Bank
EDMONDS
Shooby Doo Catering – Edmonds Food Bank
GEORGETOWN/COLUMBIA CITY
Gourmondo Catering & Café Company – Food Lifeline
KIRKLAND
Twelve Baskets Catering – Hopelink Redmond
MAGNOLIA
Kaspars Catering and Special Events- Interbay Tent City
Terentinocatering.com – Queen Anne Food Bank
PUYALLUP
Toscanos Italian Grill – Edgewood Foodbank
QUEEN ANNE
Madres Kitchen – Union Gospel Mission
REDMOND
Green Apple Events and Catering – Hopelink Redmond
SODO
DSquared Company- White Center Food Bank
Foodz Catering – Ballard Food Bank
Herban Feast Catering – Vashon Maury Community Food Bank
On Safari Foods – West Seattle Food Bank
WEST SEATTLE
Duos Catering – Highline Area Food Bank
Nolas Events – West Seattle Food Bank
