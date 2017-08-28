Cater4Cans: Regional caterers give back to neighborhood food banks

SEATTLE - This month, local caterers are collecting non-perishable food items for Cater4Cans.

This canned food drive ends Aug. 31, and 16 caterers are participating. Chef Shubert Ho of Shooby Doo Catering showed New Day how you can make delicious meals from canned food.

The following is his recipe for sautéed white beans, bacon and arugula:

Sautéed White Beans, Bacon and Arugula

1 can white beans

1t olive oil

1/4lb diced bacon

1 shallot diced

1 minced clove of garlic

1 t chopped thyme

1/4 cup chicken bone broth

1 lemon wedge

1 t chiffonade basil

1/4 cup baby arugula

Take can of white beans and drain water. Rinse in a colander to clean. In a pan on medium heat, add oil and bacon and sautéed until crispy. Add shallots, garlic and thyme and sweat until translucent. Add in white beans and sautéed for 2 minutes. Deglaze with the juice of a lemon wedge and add bone broth and let reduce by half. Fold in basil and arugula and remove from heat immediately. The heat will finish cooking the fresh herbs. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve with a final drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Cater4Cans Participants

BALLARD

Cameron Catering – University District Food Bank

CENTRAL AREA

Ravishing Radish Catering – Pike Market Food Bank

EDMONDS

Shooby Doo Catering – Edmonds Food Bank

GEORGETOWN/COLUMBIA CITY

Gourmondo Catering & Café Company – Food Lifeline

KIRKLAND

Twelve Baskets Catering – Hopelink Redmond

MAGNOLIA

Kaspars Catering and Special Events- Interbay Tent City

Terentinocatering.com – Queen Anne Food Bank

PUYALLUP

Toscanos Italian Grill – Edgewood Foodbank



QUEEN ANNE

Madres Kitchen – Union Gospel Mission

REDMOND

Green Apple Events and Catering – Hopelink Redmond

SODO

DSquared Company- White Center Food Bank

Foodz Catering – Ballard Food Bank

Herban Feast Catering – Vashon Maury Community Food Bank

On Safari Foods – West Seattle Food Bank

WEST SEATTLE

Duos Catering – Highline Area Food Bank

Nolas Events – West Seattle Food Bank

