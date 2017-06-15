Catching up with Maestro Gerard Schwarz

For 26 years, Maestro Gerard Schwarz served as the musical director of the Seattle Symphony. During that time, the Symphony made more than a hundred recordings, earning twelve Grammy nominations, and winning two Emmy Awards. The Symphony also made the move to its current home, the beautiful Benaroya Hall. When he stepped down, they named the block around Benaroya Hall after him, Gerard Schwarz Place.
His illustrious musical career spans five decades as he writes in his new memoir, Behind the Baton. Maestro Gerard Schwarz stopped by to share more about his memoir, as well as his work as the Musical Director of National Public Television's Emmy-winning All Star Orchestra.
