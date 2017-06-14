Caring for Alzheimer's and dementia

Shelly Reiss's mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s three years ago, and her father is the primary caregiver. Dr. Nancy Isenberg, a Cognitive Neurologist at the Virginia Mason clinic, has been able to help the family through this challenging process.

Shelly and Dr. Isenberg join us today to discuss Shelly's story, as well as the nature of countless other Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

To learn more about Virgina Mason's Memory Wellness and neuroscience services, click here.

