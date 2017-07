New Day (Photo: New Day Northwest)

One of the most popular music events of the summer, the Capitol Hill Block Party is back! This year's lineup covers five stages of music with more than ninety bands and features art throughout Capitol Hill.

Saint Claire, one of the bands attending the block party, performs on New Day!

Event Info

When: July 21st - 23rd

Where: East Pike Street and 12th Ave

