Buy a home and benefit Seattle Children's

SEATTLE - MainVue Homes is an international leader in premier residential design and construction, who have contributed over $21 million worldwide in philanthropic endeavors since they started in 1993.

Through the Charity House Project, MainVue Homes has built and auctioned more than 44 homes in which all the proceeds go to children's hospitals across the nation. This project is coming to the Tehaleh community in Bonney Lake, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Seattle Children's Hospital. The proceeds will benefit the Strong Against Cancer initiative and the Research Discovery Fund.

Vanessa Normandin, from MainVue Homes, and Dr. Timothy Cherry, from the Seattle Children's Hospital, go into depth about this project, how to purchase the home, and more in this New Day segment.

