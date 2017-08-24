Business fair spotlights 5 to 18 year-old entrepreneurs

Dozens of the most talented young business minds will gather at Crossroads Mall in Bellevue next week, to share products, services, and ideas. The Seattle Children Business Fair spotlights brilliant ideas from kids and teens aged 5 to 18 years old.

The event is presented by the organization, Creative Children for Charity. Founder Chirag Vedullapalli shared more about the inspiration for bringing the business fair to Bellevue, while young entrepreneur Cassia Williams introduced us to her photography business, Captured Moments.

The Seattle Children Business Fair takes place Tuesday, August 29th, from Noon to 6:00 pm, at Crossroads Mall in Bellevue.

