Self-proclaimed “B-list” actor Bruce Campbell promotes his newest book “Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor”. In his newest memoir, Campbell discusses living in Southern Oregon with wife Ida and his roles on cult hit Evil Dead and USA series Burn Notice.

Bruce is hosting a “special evening of live trivia and geekery” titled Last Fan Standing tonight, October 11th, at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park. Tickets for the event are available here.

