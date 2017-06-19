Bring the benefits of a sauna into your home

New Day (Photo: New Day Northwest)

You don't have to leave your house and head to the gym to use a sauna anymore, you can now easily bring into your home!

Eileen Durfee of Go Healthy Next brings two of their portable saunas into the New Day NW studio to show us how they work.

As a special offer for New Day NW viewers, use coupon code NEWDAY100 to get $100 off of Go Healthy Next's Sauna Fix Light Assembly kit.

© 2017 KING-TV