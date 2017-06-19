Bring the benefits of a sauna into your home
You don't have to leave your house and head to the gym to use a sauna anymore, you can now easily bring one into your home!Eileen Durfee of Go Healthy Next brings two of their portable saunas into the New Day NW studio to show us how they work.
KING 1:46 PM. PDT June 19, 2017
