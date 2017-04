Looking for a fun night in? Brewing expert Darren McKee shows us how to make beer in our own kitchens with a Homebrewing 101 demo.

Darren's demo makes a gallon batch of beer. If you're thirsty for more homebrewing tips and tutorials, Darren gives classes through Sound Homebrew Supply. Click here for more details on classes, recipes and equipment.

