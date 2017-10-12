Breathtaking new film puts the father-son bond to a grueling test

A new movie puts the bond between father and son to a grueling test. Walking Out stars Josh Wiggins as a teen visiting his father in the Montana wilderness. The dad, played by Matt Bomer, takes his boy hunting, and things go sideways from there.

Walking Out's executive producer and Washington native, Katherine Ann McGregor, shared more about the film, which has been featured at Sundance and other film festivals, and is garnering excellent reviews.

Walking Out opens Friday, October 13, at Varsity Theatre in Seattle (4329 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105)

