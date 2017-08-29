Breaking the stigma of anxiety

SEATTLE, WASH. - The movie Angst: Breaking the Stigma Around Anxiety examines these emotions through the lens of both experts and honest peer-to-peer interviews. The film will be shown to schools and communities around the world with a goal of affecting change through dialogue. 18-year-old Louisa Skerritt and Dr. Cora Breuner from Seattle Children's are both featured in the movie.

To find a screening near you, or to find out how to host a screening in your school or community, please visit www.angstmovie.com.

Please check out these additional resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 (this number is staffed 24 hours a day)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website: SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

Teen Link Helpline: 866-TEENLINK (866-833-6546) - this number is staffed from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST

Teen Link website: 866TeenLink.org

The Trevor Project (dedicated to helping those in the LGBTQ community): 866-488-7386

The Trevor Project website: www.TheTrevorProject.org

