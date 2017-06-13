Books to add to your summer reading list

Andrea Gough from the Seattle Public Library shares her top reads for summer.

Linda Johns from the Seattle Public Library shares her top 5 must reads for summer. Check out all of Linda's recommendations below!

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman (adult fiction), click here.

The Shark Club by Ann Kidd Taylor (adult fiction), click here.

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann (adult non fiction), click here.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas (young adult fiction), click here.

Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly (children's novel), click here.

