Blue Apron's new cookbook features 165 recipes for a lifetime of home cooking

Blue Apron's new cookbook.

Beloved meal-delivery company Blue Apron is out with its own cookbook! The cookbook features 165 of Blue Apron's unique recipes.

Chef John Adler joins New Day to chat about the book and cook up a Braised Chicken with Lemongrass, Ginger & Coconut milk that is nothing less than delectable! Other highlights from the cookbook include Fish en Papillote (pg.206-207), Classic Shortbread Cookies (pg. 344-345), and Lemon Curd (pg. 357).

