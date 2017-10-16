New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

Linda Thompson-Black & Vonzell McDowell discuss two important events coming up for young adults in the black community.

The United Negro College Fund is holding a Black College Fair that gives students and parents the opportunity to meet alumni and recruiters from historically black colleges and universities. The Fair is Sunday, October 29th from 12:30-4:00 at Garfield High School in Seattle. More info about the event can be found here, at UNCF's website.

UNCF's Tennis Shoe Brunch will be held the same day, October 29th, also at Garfield High School. This event is a fundraiser for anyone wanting to help local students get to college. There will be a brunch, keynote speaker, and live music. More info can be found here.

