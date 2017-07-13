Bite of Seattle coming soon

Chef Rob Sevcik visits New Day NW studio to tell us what to expect at this year's Bite of Seattle, including the new ticketed VIP option (The Bite Cooks! Lounge). He also shows us how to make his special Sea Scallop Ceviche.

Event Info

When: July 21-23

Where: Fisher Rooftop at Seattle Center

Sea Scallop Ceviche Recipe

(With Avocado Mousse, Tarragon, Pickled Cipollini, and Ginger Kale chips)

Ingredients

3 Fresh Sea scallops

3 T white wine vinegar

2 medium shallots minced

2 T heavy cream

1 avocados

2 T fresh lime juice

1 T fresh minced tarragon plus a few leaves (reserve stems)

4 large leaves kale

1 T minced fresh ginger

1 t dried ground cumin

¾ c xtra virgin olive oil

¼ c chopped Italian parsley

4 peeled small cippolinis

1 c honey

1 T water

2 T heavy cream

Sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste

4 chilled martini glasses

Procedure

For the Kale Chips

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

2. Clean stems from kale and wash clean.

3. In a small sauce pot add olive oil, cumin, ginger and 2 T honey. Bring to a boil then remove from heat and whisk in 2 Tablespoons of the olive oil.

4. Let cool then toss the kale leaves in mixture. Spread the leaves out evenly on a baking sheet and bake for 10-15 minutes until they start to brown. Remove from the oven, sprinkle salt and pepper on them then let cool at room temperature. Break leaves into tennis ball size pieces.

5. There will be enough liquid for several batches of the kale just make sure to whisk it up in between each one.

For the Onions

1. This can be done the day before and will keep for 2 weeks in the fridge.

2. In a small sauce pot bring the white wine vinegar, a splash of the white wine, 2 Tablespoons honey, the water, any tarragon stems, and a pinch of salt to a boil.

3. Cut cippolinis in to rings and pour liquid over the rings to cover.

4. Let the mixture steep for 30 mins or overnight. After 30 mins place the whole bowl in the fridge to chill.

For the Ceviche

1. Place scallops in freezer for 15 minutes (this will make them easier to work with but do not freeze all of the way through) then dice the scallops into small cubes.

2. In a medium bowl mix scallop, tarragon, the rest of the olive oil, shallots, parsley, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

3. In a separate bowl whisk the rest of the white wine, white wine vinegar, lime juice and honey.

