Bite of Seattle coming soon

Chef Rob Sevcik visits New Day NW studio to tell us what to expect at this year's Bite of Seattle, including the new ticketed VIP option (The Bite Cooks! Lounge). He also shows us how to make his special Sea Scallop Ceviche.

KING 12:30 PM. PDT July 13, 2017

