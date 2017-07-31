KING
Biggest songs of the summer

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 31, 2017

Musical journalist Paul De Barros joins New Day NW studio to discuss this summer's greatest hits!
Songs include:

  • "Despacito” – Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee.
  • “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran. 
  • “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt. 
  • “Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
  • “I’m the One” – D.J. Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance, Lil Wayne. 
  • “Passionfruit” – Drake. This one kinda stalled on the charts midsummer, but let's give Drake his due this, especially after last year!
  • “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars.
  • "Nothing Holding Me Back" – Shawn Mendes
 

 

