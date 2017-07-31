Biggest songs of the summer

Musical journalist Paul De Barros joins New Day NW studio to discuss this summer's greatest hits!
Songs include:
- "Despacito” – Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee.
- “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran.
- “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt.
- “Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
- “I’m the One” – D.J. Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance, Lil Wayne.
- “Passionfruit” – Drake. This one kinda stalled on the charts midsummer, but let's give Drake his due this, especially after last year!
- “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars.
- "Nothing Holding Me Back" – Shawn Mendes
