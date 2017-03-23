Big Sonia: Documentary captures tiny Holocaust survivor's larger-than-life spirit

The Seattle Jewish Film Festival kicks off this weekend, with about two dozen films on tap. One of the most anticipated films is the one closing the festival.

Big Sonia gives us a glimpse into the life of Sonia Warshawski, an independent, 91 year old woman who runs a tailor shop and drives herself everywhere in a big Oldsmobile. She's also a Holocaust survivor, and we learn her powerful story as the film progresses.

Big Sonia's filmmakers, Todd Soliday, and Sonia's granddaughter Leah Warshawski, shared the inspiration for the film, and the lessons we can all learn from Sonia's unbreakable spirit.

Big Sonia will be shown at 6:40pm on Sunday, April 2nd. CLICK HERE for more information, as well as how to obtain standby tickets for this film.

CLICK HERE for the complete the complete Seattle Jewish Film Festival schedule

