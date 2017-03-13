Close Big Fit Girl: Embrace the body you have Athlete and trainer Louise Green discusses the stereotypes and assumptions that keep plus-size women from achieving their fitness goals. Joseph Suttner, KING 1:31 PM. PDT March 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SEATTLE, WA - Author and fitness trainer Louise Green visited the show today to talk about her new book Big Fit Girl and the importance of accepting our bodies. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS USS Independence departs Bremerton Livestream 4 Suspect dies after Bellingham officer-involved shooting 3,000 items lost monthly at Sea-Tac airport Gray Whale season starts March 11 Langley mayor charges newspaper for question Safety concerns over border spring break Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion International District hotel controversy RAW: Special Alaska Airlines/Virgin America plane collides with de-icing truck in Boston More Stories Ferguson asks for travel executive order hearing Mar 13, 2017, 9:18 a.m. Boy, 3, survives fall from window thanks to awning Mar 13, 2017, 1:19 p.m. Students stuck after snow slide covers Highway 20 Mar 13, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
